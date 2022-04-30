Demi Lovato Gives Update On New Music Release Date
By Yashira C.
April 30, 2022
Demi Lovato fans are in for a treat. The singer shared an exciting update today (April 30) on when fans can expect new music.
On Instagram, they shared a stunning collection of new photos - once again teasing lyrics from their upcoming album in the caption: "Like a serpent in the garden I am truth and I am darkness, I’m an angel, I’m a demon, just depends on what your feeling….." A fan commented on the post asking the "Cool For The Summer" singer when they would release the "lead single" from their album, to which Demi responded "weeks away" alongside a smiling emoji.
🚨 Demi Lovato says the lead single off their next album is only ‘weeks away.’ pic.twitter.com/tePzTtf2fJ— Pop Base (@PopBase) April 30, 2022
Demi recently called their unreleased eighth studio album their "absolute best yet." They wrote in their Instagram stories last week: "Getting emotional listening to my new album because I'm so proud of it. It's my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today. Yesterday I posted a song called Happy Ending and even tho I wrote this in an incredibly dark place I'm so grateful that I'm no longer in that low, cold and lonely place... I'm sure that no matter what happens in my life... my happy ending is never having to fall into old habits again. I can't wait for everyone to hear. I love you all 🖤"
Could "Happy Ending" be the lead single? Listen to a snippet below.
New snipped of @ddlovato via their Instagram Story 🖤 pic.twitter.com/4ao7VAjEUW— Rockvato is coming 🕷💀🖤 (@stillhavedems) April 21, 2022