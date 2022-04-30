Demi Lovato Gives Update On New Music Release Date

Demi Lovato fans are in for a treat. The singer shared an exciting update today (April 30) on when fans can expect new music.

On Instagram, they shared a stunning collection of new photos - once again teasing lyrics from their upcoming album in the caption: "Like a serpent in the garden I am truth and I am darkness, I’m an angel, I’m a demon, just depends on what your feeling….." A fan commented on the post asking the "Cool For The Summer" singer when they would release the "lead single" from their album, to which Demi responded "weeks away" alongside a smiling emoji.

