Watch Shawn Mendes Hilariously Rehearse For Co-Hosting 'The Tonight Show'

Shawn Mendes co-hosted and performed on The Tonight Show last night (April 29.) However, before the episode aired the "When You're Gone" singer shared a hilarious clip of himself rehearsing for the episode alongside Jimmy Fallon.

The duo is seen sitting behind the Tonight Show desk as they try to mimic each other word for word, as well as their mannerisms, in preparation for the episode. Towards the end of the clip, they struggle to keep in their laughter. The episode included an interview with actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, a "Thank You Notes" segment, and a game.

Fallon introduced Shawn "as you've never seen him before — with sleeves!" Shawn joked in the opening monologue alongside Fallon and after they sat at the desk, the singer asked "Does anybody know how small this desk is?!" and later called it "a children's-sized desk." This marks Shawn's first time co-hosting the show, though he's appeared as a musical guest a whopping eight times.

Mendes thanked Fallon in a sweet message shared to Instagram today (April 30): "thank you @jimmyfallon for having me last night. I had the best time !! I love your show and your crew & i love you ❤️ im beaming"

See clips of the rehearsal and the opening monologue below.