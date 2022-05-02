A$AP Rocky Performs Unreleased Song With Playboi Carti

Rocky and Carti proceeded to perform the record and had the entire crowd jumping up and down to the beat. At the moment, there's no confirmed intel about what the song is called or where it will end up, but it sounds like it could be a hit if and when they do decide to release it.



The new song comes nearly a year since Rocky first spoke about his upcoming follow-up to his Testing album. In an interview with GQ, Rocky spoke about the direction of his new album, which is reportedly called All Smiles.



“It's all about the evolution,” he said about the project. “If I’m still doing the same s**t with the same sounds and the same bars and the same visuals from years ago, what's the point? You got that catalog. You can go revisit that.”



At the moment, Rocky's next album does not have a release date. Rocky hasn't publicly spoken about the album since then, and understandably so. He's got a lot going on between his incoming child with Rihanna and his ongoing felony assault case. Watch a longer snippet of A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti's performance below.