Fans Think Pete Davidson's New Tattoo Is Dedicated To Kim Kardashian's Kids
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 2, 2022
Pete Davidson has already proved his commitment to Kim Kardashian with ink but a new tattoo on his neck has fans thinking it's dedicated to his girlfriend's children. The actor/comedian was photographed leaving the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles over the weekend and the new neck tattoo appears to read "KNSCP" in a simple font.
The new photos have fans on social media speculating that the letters actually stand for "Kim" and the four kids she shares with ex Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. If the fan's theory is right, this wouldn't be a huge surprise. Davidson already as several tributes to the reality TV star. Earlier this year, it was revealed that he got Kardashian's moniker branded on his body and a tattoo that reads "My Girl Is A Lawyer," among others.
Kim opened up about the sweet tattoos in an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show in March. "He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got," Kardashian said. "That's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life." She added that Davidson's "My Girl Is A Lawyer" tattoo is her favorite as it commemorates her journey to become a lawyer.
The pair was most recently seen together making their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 30.