Fans Think Pete Davidson's New Tattoo Is Dedicated To Kim Kardashian's Kids

Pete Davidson has already proved his commitment to Kim Kardashian with ink but a new tattoo on his neck has fans thinking it's dedicated to his girlfriend's children. The actor/comedian was photographed leaving the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles over the weekend and the new neck tattoo appears to read "KNSCP" in a simple font.

The new photos have fans on social media speculating that the letters actually stand for "Kim" and the four kids she shares with ex Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. If the fan's theory is right, this wouldn't be a huge surprise. Davidson already as several tributes to the reality TV star. Earlier this year, it was revealed that he got Kardashian's moniker branded on his body and a tattoo that reads "My Girl Is A Lawyer," among others.