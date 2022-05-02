Foo Fighters Attend Red Hot Chili Peppers New Orleans Jazz Festival Set

By Katrina Nattress

May 2, 2022

2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Photo: Getty Images North America

Ahead of Red Hot Chili Peppers' appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, drummer Chad Smith revealed that the band planned to "celebrate" Taylor Hawkins. (RHCP replaced Foo Fighters at the fest after the band canceled all remaining tour dates in light of Hawkins' death.)

During their set, Smith used a drum kit with "Taylor" written on the bass drum. He also gave a speech, revealing that Hawkins' Foo Fighters bandmates, as well as his family, were in attendance.

“We just found out about this two weeks ago, because Foo Fighters were supposed to play here tonight. We love Foo Fighters, and we love our brother Taylor Hawkins. This means a lot to us to be able to play for them," Smith said. “The guys in the band are here, they’re supporting. Taylor’s wife Alison and his whole family are here, we love them, we love Taylor." He then got the crowd to chant "We love Taylor."

See Smith's speech below.

RHCP isn't the only band to step in for the Foos on festival lineups. Nine Inch Nails will replace the Foos at Boston Calling and Welcome to Rockville, and Arcade Fire will play Osheaga Festival in their place.

Foo FightersRed Hot Chili Peppers
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.