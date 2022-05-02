Foo Fighters Attend Red Hot Chili Peppers New Orleans Jazz Festival Set

Ahead of Red Hot Chili Peppers' appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, drummer Chad Smith revealed that the band planned to "celebrate" Taylor Hawkins. (RHCP replaced Foo Fighters at the fest after the band canceled all remaining tour dates in light of Hawkins' death.)

During their set, Smith used a drum kit with "Taylor" written on the bass drum. He also gave a speech, revealing that Hawkins' Foo Fighters bandmates, as well as his family, were in attendance.

“We just found out about this two weeks ago, because Foo Fighters were supposed to play here tonight. We love Foo Fighters, and we love our brother Taylor Hawkins. This means a lot to us to be able to play for them," Smith said. “The guys in the band are here, they’re supporting. Taylor’s wife Alison and his whole family are here, we love them, we love Taylor." He then got the crowd to chant "We love Taylor."

See Smith's speech below.