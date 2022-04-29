Red Hot Chili Peppers To 'Celebrate' Taylor Hawkins During Festival Set

By Katrina Nattress

April 29, 2022

Heifer International's 3rd Annual "Beyond Hunger: A Place At The Table" Gala
Photo: Getty Images North America

Red Hot Chili Peppers will replace Foo Fighters at New Orleans Jazz Festival this weekend, and the band plans to "celebrate" Taylor Hawkins during their set.

“We’re taking Alison, his wife, with us and it’s going to be a celebration,” drummer Chad Smith told Billboard. “That’s what she wants. She doesn’t want it to be anything other than, ‘Let’s celebrate music, let’s celebrate our friends, let’s celebrate Taylor. This is what he would want and he would be very happy that you guys are playing and he would want it [to] be nothing but a positive experience.’”

“So we’re going to do all that and she’s going to be part of that and I’m very honored that we can do that with her," he added. "We’re going to play our hearts out.”

The Foos were poised to play a handful of festivals this year, but after the sudden and unexpected death of Hawkins, the band cancelled all remaining tour dates.

"It is with great sadness that the Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the emotional statement reads. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

Nine Inch Nails will replace the Foos at Boston Calling and Welcome to Rockville, and Arcade Fire will play Osheaga Festival in their place.

Red Hot Chili PeppersFoo Fighters
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.