$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Michigan Is About To Expire

Could you imagine purchasing a lottery ticket that is worth one million dollars and forgetting to check it until after it expires? There is a Michigan resident who purchased the winning lottery ticket last year that has no idea that they won the money. The ticket was sold in Warren and remains unclaimed.

According to MLive, the winning ticket was sold in regards to the May 5, 2021 Powerball and the winning numbers were 16-23-28-40-63. The ticket was sold at the Warren Market off of Mound Road. In accordance with Michigan Lottery rules, if a lottery ticket goes unclaimed for an entire year; it expires.

It was only one week ago that a $150,000 Michigan Powerball ticket went unclaimed in Clarkson.

MLive noted that this is not the largest amount to ever go unclaimed. In 1998 a ticket worth $34 million was sold at a Meijer off of West Lake Lansing Road. No one claimed it, and the proceeds went to the Michigan School Aid Fund. The last Michigan Lottery Powerball winner was the Wolverine FLL Lottery Club, winning just over a billion dollars. According to MLive, the group plans to give back to the community.

If no one comes forward with the winning ticket by Thursday, the earnings will go to the state's School Aid Fund.