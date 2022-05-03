Have You Been To The Most Famous Restaurant In Minnesota?

You would expect this iconic burger from Wisconsin, but it fits surprisingly well into the Minnesota food scene. This restaurant has been serving satisfied Minneapolis locals since the 1950's, and continues to stand out among the rest.

According to Thrillist, the most famous restaurant in Minnesota is Matt's Bar. Matts Bar is a full-service bar stocked with liquor. It is included on the list of restaurants because of a famous burger that has cheese injected into the center. When patrons bite into the burger, gooey cheese flows out.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the most famous restaurant in Minnesota:

"It might seem odd that we let a bar sneak into this rundown of iconic restaurants, but that's because this is more restaurant than bar. Matt's qualifies as a restaurant because a real bar is stocked with hard liquor and is not frequented by families with kids. Most importantly, it's an iconic restaurant because Matt's invented the "Jucy Lucy." It's spelled differently here because someone "forgot to add the i," but it doesn't matter how you spell it, really, because the burger has hot, beautiful cheese pouring out of the middle of the patty. Thank you, Minnesota."

