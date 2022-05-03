Have You Been To The Most Popular Tourist Attraction In Ohio?

By Logan DeLoye

May 3, 2022

Cleveland Skyline
Photo: Getty Images

The most popular tourist attraction in Ohio is also one of the most popular tourist attractions in America. It appeals to music lovers and historians alike.

According to the U.S News and World Report, the most popular tourist attraction in all of Ohio is the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame houses memorabilia and awards from the most famous entertainers around the world.

Here is what the U.S News and World Report had to say about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame:

"Designed by architect I.M. Pei, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame sits in downtown Cleveland right on the shores of Lake Erie. Inside you can see myriad music memorabilia like John Lennon's guitar, Jam Master Jay's gold chains and the Pink Floyd tour replica of The Wall. You don't have to be a die-hard rock 'n' roll fan to enjoy the many exhibits, both permanent and temporary, in this one-of-a-kind museum. Visit in the summer to attend their outdoor concert series. Ticket prices start at $35 for adults and $25 for kids 6 to 12 in the peak season from May through September, but kids 5 and younger can go for free. Currently, the museum requires tickets booked in advance."

For more information visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.