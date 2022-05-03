This Is The Most Popular Tourist Attraction In Georgia

Atlanta brings in a high volume of tourists and houses some of the countries most popular attractions. From the Atlanta Botanical Gardens to the Georgia Aquarium, this city experiences no shortage of tourist traffic.

According to the U.S News and World Report, the World of Coca-Cola is the most popular tourist attraction in Georgia. The World of Coca-Cola is a museum that pays tribute to the popular soft drink.

Here is what the U.S News and World Report said about the World of Coca-Cola:

"Located across from Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, this museum pays tribute to one of the world's favorite soft drinks. At this tourist attraction, you can sample more than 100 types of soda from around the world, witness the bottling process, see classic ads and slogans, and enter the Vault of the Secret Formula. A visit to the one of the top things to do in Georgia takes about two hours and costs $19 for adults and $15 for kids 3 to 12; entry is free for children 2 or younger. Skip the ticket line by booking ahead. And when you're done at the World of Coca-Cola, you can explore the other sites conveniently located in the same 20-acre plaza: The Attraction District also houses the Georgia Aquarium and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights."

