If You See A Halo Or Glare Around Lights, You Need To See Your Doctor Now

Your health can be a tricky thing to manage. Many times, your body makes it very clear if something is wrong, either with pain, discomfort or a change in how things typically work, but sometimes you could be suffering from something and not pick up on the subtle clues your body is giving you. That's the case for one particular issue with your eyes, and if you are seeing halos or glares around lights, you might have it.

Now most people will see a halo around a bright light like the sun or car headlights, that's just how your retinas react to an overload of light, but if you notice that same thing happening when you look at dimmer lights, then you might be suffering from Fuchs' (pronounced: "fewks") dystrophy. The medical condition can lead to swelling in the corneas and is serious enough that the Mayo Clinic recommends seeing an eye care provider or, if the symptom develops suddenly, to go to urgent care. The halo around dim lights could also be a sign you have glaucoma or cataracts.