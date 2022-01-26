An Angel? A Ghost? Odd Lights Caught On Security Camera Disturb Homeowner

Most people set up home security cameras for protection and peace of mind if they are worried about crime or negligent babysitters or just want to watch their pets. However, one woman in Jacksonville, Florida had one installed because she started noticing some strange activity in her house. It didn't take long for her to find footage she feels is paranormal, but not everyone agrees with her. However, what she captured on camera was enough for the local news to do a story on her.

She explained to the news, "When I woke up, I checked the webcam and it looked like a giant strobe light." In the video, which takes about 30 seconds for the sound to come on, the woman points out the odd light and laments to a man there with her, "I don't know what to do Clifton... This is insane!"

"There's two eyes in the middle of the white ball. Is it an angel? I'm so scared to go in there. What the heck? Is it a ghost with energy and its energy that it's been drawing from something?" She then reveals that she put sage all over the house and is praying for protection, noting, "I fell so helpless."