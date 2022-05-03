This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye

May 3, 2022

Eggs Benedict with Black Forest Ham and Hash Browns
Photo: Getty Images

This Kenosha eatery has a unique aesthetic to go along with its popular breakfast staples. The most famous restaurant in Wisconsin was built to resemble a railcar for shipping purposes.

According to Thrillist, the most famous restaurant in all of Wisconsin is Franks Diner. Franks is known for their combination of popular breakfast foods compiled into one large dish. They prepare hash browns with various veggies, meats, and of course; cheese.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the most famous restaurant in Wisconsin:

"One thing to know about Franks is that "the garbage plate" is especially popular, even today. If it was the '60s and you were working a manufacturing job way back when Kenosha had those sorts of gigs, it probably tasted even better. Those hardworking guys got off of third shift and tore into that lusty combination of hash browns, grilled peppers, onion, meat, and cheese. Of course it has cheese: it's Wisconsin. The "half" version of the dish has three eggs in it. Did we mention that it's in Wisconsin? Another fun fact: Franks seats 55 people in a rail car-style building that was made that way because it was easier to ship on the rails, not because it was a former rail car."

For more information visit HERE.

