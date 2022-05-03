This Is The Most Popular Tourist Attraction In Missouri

By Logan DeLoye

May 3, 2022

Attraction sur le toit (photo1)
Photo: Getty Images

You cant miss this tourist attraction as you pass through St. Louis. Surpassing the Missouri Botanical Gardens in popularity, it is hard to miss.

According to U.S News and World Report, the most popular tourist attraction in Missouri is the Gateway Arch located downtown St. Louis. The arch is such a marvel that the location itself is considered an American National Park.

Here is what U.S News and World Report had to say about the Gateway Arch in St. Louis:

"The midcentury modern Gateway Arch, designed by architect Eero Saarinen in 1948 and completed in 1965, sits in Gateway Arch National Park between St. Louis' Old Courthouse and the Mississippi River. Measuring 630 feet high and 630 feet wide, the stainless steel structure is the tallest man-made monument in the U.S. It stands as a symbol of America's westward expansion. Travelers can take a tram ride to the top for expansive city and river vistas, but past visitors recommended heading to the arch before noon to avoid crowds. Tram rides start at $15 for adults and $11 for children ages 3 to 15, with exact fees varying depending on the day and time of year. The Museum at the Gateway Arch is free to visit."

For more information visit HERE.

