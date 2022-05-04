Have You Been To The Most Famous Restaurant In Ohio?

What draws you into a restaurant? Some people enjoy a place with a lively atmosphere and a menu that satisfies the needs of everyone that they are dining with. Others seek out establishments with an expanded history of service and notable patrons. No matter what your reason is for trying a new restaurant, Ohio's most famous restaurant checks all the boxes.

According to Thrillist, the most famous restaurant in Ohio is The Golden Lamb due to its food quality and remarkable history. Located near Cincinnati, The Golden Lamb has served its fair share of famous customers. From presidents to writers, this upscale diner has no shortage of patrons recommending the food. The current day location still keeps a vintage aesthetic that allows customers to feel as though they are apart of the history.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about The Golden Lamb:

"Staking a claim as Ohio's oldest continually operated business, this joint's got some serious history. Located between Cincinnati and the old National Rd, the hotel and restaurant welcomed everyone from railroad workers to 12 presidents, writers like Mark Twain and Chuck Dickens, and everyone in between. More importantly, the food's good. And yes, lamb is served in the ancient, historic joint."

