Have You Been To The Most Popular Tourist Attraction In Minnesota?

By Logan DeLoye

May 4, 2022

Minneapolis, Minnesota City Downtown Urban Skyline with Lake Calhoun Sailboats
Photo: Getty Images

In need of a little retail therapy lately? Minnesota has you covered. The most popular tourist attraction in Minnesota just happens to be the largest shopping mall in all of America.

According to U.S. News and World Report, the most popular tourist attraction in Minnesota is the Mall of America. This is not your average mall. Housing up to 500 different retail shops as well as 60 restaurants, it feels like its own little city. The mall even has its own indoor rollercoasters!

Here is what U.S News and World Report shared about the popular attraction:

"Treat yourself to some retail therapy at the largest shopping and entertainment destination in the U.S. Located about 10 miles south of downtown Minneapolis, the Mall of America features more than 500 shops, 60 restaurants, a miniature golf course, an aquarium and the ride-filled Nickelodeon Universe. After a busy day of shopping or riding roller coasters, unwind at the Radisson Blu Mall of America or the JW Marriott Minneapolis Mall of America; both hotels are directly connected to the mall for easy access. Like many malls, holidays and weekends are generally when crowds are at their thickest, so consider visiting during the week."

For more information visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.