Have You Been To The Most Popular Tourist Attraction In Minnesota?

In need of a little retail therapy lately? Minnesota has you covered. The most popular tourist attraction in Minnesota just happens to be the largest shopping mall in all of America.

According to U.S. News and World Report, the most popular tourist attraction in Minnesota is the Mall of America. This is not your average mall. Housing up to 500 different retail shops as well as 60 restaurants, it feels like its own little city. The mall even has its own indoor rollercoasters!

Here is what U.S News and World Report shared about the popular attraction:

"Treat yourself to some retail therapy at the largest shopping and entertainment destination in the U.S. Located about 10 miles south of downtown Minneapolis, the Mall of America features more than 500 shops, 60 restaurants, a miniature golf course, an aquarium and the ride-filled Nickelodeon Universe. After a busy day of shopping or riding roller coasters, unwind at the Radisson Blu Mall of America or the JW Marriott Minneapolis Mall of America; both hotels are directly connected to the mall for easy access. Like many malls, holidays and weekends are generally when crowds are at their thickest, so consider visiting during the week."

For more information visit HERE.