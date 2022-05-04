This Is The Most Popular Tourist Attraction In Chicago

The most popular tourist attraction in Chicago is not what you might expect. Chances are you have taken a photo near this popular attraction if you've visited the Windy City.

According to the U.S. News and World Report the most popular tourist attraction in Chicago is the Chicago River, ranking above The Bean at Millennium Park. The river runs through the entire city and visitors can take boat tours to learn the history of the buildings that they pass along the way.

Here is what U.S. News and World Report had to say about Chicago's most popular tourist attraction:

"To glimpse Chicago's world-renowned architecture and many of its must-see tourist attractions – from The Magnificent Mile to Lake Michigan to the Willis Tower – in a short amount of time, consider exploring the Chicago River. The Chicago Riverwalk is a picturesque spot to enjoy a leisurely stroll, while the riverfront Chicago Architecture Center is the place to go to check out skyscraper models before signing up for a Chicago architecture river cruise. You can also get out on the river by climbing aboard a Chicago Water Taxi or renting a kayak or stand-up paddleboard from companies like Kayak Chicago. Spring and fall are great times to visit Chicago, as the weather is pleasant and crowds are thinner than what you'll find in the peak summer season."

For more information visit HERE.