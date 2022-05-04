Man Biking Through Every U.S. State Says His Favorite City Is Cincinnati

Bob Barnes, a 52-year-old resident of Syracuse, New York who is biking across America, has fallen in love with Ohio. He sends updates to Fox News as he rides through each state and has currently traveled through 35 state capitals. Barnes told Fox News that he was in his comfort zone when he visited Ohio, especially the Queen City.

"The whole state is just over-the-top friendly. It’s just very friendly and it’s fun. I’ve been having a ball."

Barnes entered Ohio through Columbus and was immediately fond of the state; can you blame him?

"I’ve been to the Midwest and it just had a nice feel," Barnes explained to Fox News. "Going through all the Southern states, it was a little bit more intense than I thought … I didn’t realize that until I got to Ohio."

According to Fox News, Barnes rode through Ohio primarily on "rail trails" which are paths smoothed out over abandoned railroads, perfect for travelers looking to avoid crowded highways or urban areas.

"[On rail trails] you don’t have any worries. You can purely enjoy the ride and talk to people. You don’t have to worry about traffic at all," Barnes shared.

Barnes said that when his biking trip across America is over, he plans to return to Cincinnati to try and find a job there.

"It just turned out to be a great time and I didn’t want to leave."