Michigan Woman Who Chose Lottery Ticket Because Of Design Wins $2 Million

Sometimes, all that glitters is gold; especially in the case a 42-year-old Michigan woman from Macomb county who won $2 million dollars from a scratch off lottery ticket that she thought looked interesting.

"The $2,000,000 Multiplier Spectacular ticket caught my eye because I liked the color and design, so I decided to give it a try," UPI reported the woman mentioning to lottery officials.

As she scratched off the pretty $20 dollar ticket to reveal the winning numbers, she had to check multiple times because she could not believe that she had actually won.

"When I scratched the ticket and saw I'd won $2 million, I had to do a double take because I thought I was reading it wrong. When it finally sunk in that I'd won, I was very excited."

According to UPI, the unidentified winner chose to receive the money in one payment of $1.2 million rather than 30 separate payments.

She told lottery officials that she plans to use her winnings to pay her bills. Everything that is left over will be put into a savings account.

In other Michigan Lottery news, there is a one million dollar winning ticket that was sold last year in Warren that is expiring tomorrow. The Lottery is urging residents to check their old tickets for the winning numbers.