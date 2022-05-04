Psychologist Testifies How Johnny Depp Did 'Cavity Search' On Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard continues to reveal disturbing reports from their rocky relationship. Warning: Explicit/sensitive content ahead.

Clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes was called as the first witness for Heard's legal team during the trial on Tuesday (May 3). During her testimony, she refuted claims from a psychologist called by Depp's team last week that said the actress had no signs of post-traumatic stress disorder. Instead, Hughes said Heard does indeed have PTSD from the "intimate partner violence by Mr. Depp," per People.

Throughout her time on the stand, Hughes testified to Heard's allegations of sexual assault against Depp, referencing medical records, past depositions and nearly 30 hours of interviews she conducted with the Aquaman actress.

"There are indications, as I've mentioned before, of the sexual assault and the sexual abuse, and how he would, when he was angry and when he was drunk — it was mostly drug- and alcohol-fueled rage when he would throw her on the bed and try to have sex with her," said Hughes. "Then, you know, if he was not able to perform, he would get more angry at her and blame her. We have this dynamic of blaming her for his inability to take responsibility for his behavior."

While testifying, she also made the shocking claim that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor performed a "cavity search" on Heard on at least one occasion where he "ostensibly was looking for drugs."

"There was another incident in the Bahamas where, when he got angry, he took his fingers and he put them in her vagina and moved her around violently in the closet," said Hughes. "And, of course, the incident in Australia — one of the most severe instances of sexual violence that Ms. Heard had to endure — when he was beating her and choking her and telling her, 'I'm going to f------ kill you. I hate you.' ... He grabbed a bottle that was on the bar and penetrated her with that bottle."

The reported assaults caused Heard to fear for her safety, Hughes claimed, which led the actress to engage in psychological aggression and reactive violence that "she was very ashamed and remorseful" of.

According to CNN, Depp is suing Heard for the 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post where she opened up about her experience with domestic abuse. While Depp wasn't named in the article, he claims the piece negatively impacted his career, including losing out on the Pirates franchise.

If you have experienced sexual violence and need help, the free and confidential National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-656-4673.