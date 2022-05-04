Kanye West has been sued by a pastor in Texas who claims the rapper used a sermon without permission on his latest release, Donda.

In the lawsuit, Bishop David Paul Moten claims Ye sampled audio of a sermon on "Come To Life," according to TMZ. Moten also named UMG Recordings, Def Jam Recordings and G.O.O.D. Music in the lawsuit and is seeking damages from all parties.

Moten claims his sermon is used for 70 seconds of the 5-minute, 10-second song on Donda, "which is more than 20 percent of the song," according to TMZ. The Bishop said his voice and sermon are used in the intro of the song and are looped throughout.

He added this incident is Kanye and the music industry's "willfully and egregiously sampling sound recordings of others without consent or permission."

Following the record-breaking release of Donda and the album's deluxe version, Donda 2 is on the way. The "Bound 2" rapper debuted the album at a star-studded concert in Miami in February.