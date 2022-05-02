Pete Davidson Publicly Comments On Kanye West Beef For The First Time

Davidson joked about going to the doctor following Ye's accusation since he was such a "genius," but confirmed he didn't have the disease. He continued by mentioning the other comments Ye made in the weeks after the Saturday Night Live star began dating Kim Kardashian. Although he doesn't mention his girlfriend by name, Davidson did bring up his viral cameo in Ye's "Eazy" video.



The G.O.O.D Music founder released a pair of music videos for the song, one of which features a scene where Davidson is beheaded. During his set, Davidson also mentioned a memory of him, Chris Rock and Jon Stewart at a basketball game in December 2021 and joked about how much had changed since then.

“Chris got slapped, I got decapitated,” Davidson joked before he issued a warning for Stewart to be aware.



The SNL actor also hilariously wished that Ye would go "full Mrs. Doubtfire" and show up to his ex-wife's home as a housekeeper. Davidson used his comedy set to make his first public statements about the situation. After feuding with the comedian for several months with a series of slanderous social media posts, Ye reportedly claimed that he was going to leave him and Kim alone and seek behavioral treatment.

