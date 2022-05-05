Druid Hills High School On Lockdown After Reports Of Possible Shooter

Police in Atlanta responded to reports of a possible shooter on the Druid Hills High School campus across the street from Emory University this morning. Both the high school and college were on lockdown as police handled the "unsafe situation." According to 11 Alive, the lights were out at the high school and all of the doors were locked during the event.

There has been no word on whether any shots were fired, and there is currently no report of any injuries. The university sent out an emergency alert to students and faculty as the event ensued. Emory University tweeted at 12:08 p.m to update students on the whereabouts of the supposed shooter, and the severity of the situation. The tweet read:

"Emory Alert Police are on scene at Druid Hills HS. Possible armed subject on Emory Campus Shelter in place. We do not have an active shooter on campus."

Police assured that there was never an active shooter on the campus.

"The lockdown did not result from an active situation," police told FOX5.

The lockdown has ended, but several DeKalb County officers remain at the high school as students congregate safely outside. FOX5 shared that the DeKalb County Police Department is currently investigating.