Blink-182 Finally Partner With Mexican Restaurant They Made Famous

By Katrina Nattress

May 5, 2022

2016 Firefly Music Festival
Photo: Getty Images North America

Blink-182 is celebrating 30 years as a band (!!!), and to celebrate they finally partnered with Sombrero Mexican Food for the merch line we've all been waiting for. As fans know, the San Diego establishment became famous after the band name-dropped it in their 1997 classic "Josie," a song about the perfect girlfriend who "brings me mexican food from Sombrero just because." Now fans can rock a t-shirt that sports the blink-182 bunny wearing a sombrero on the front and those iconic lyrics on the back.

Sombrero announced the collaboration on Instagram. Check out the post below and shop the merch here.

Last year, Mark Hoppus put a smile on all our faces when he posted a photo of himself and his son Jack outside the legendary restaurant. His caption was short and perfect: "Just because."

Aside from the nostalgic aspect, it was also nice to see the blink band leader out and about after his scary battle with cancer. Thankfully, Mark announced in September that he's cancer free.

"Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."

blink-182
