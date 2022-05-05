Huge Brawl Breaks Out At Arizona High School Between Dad, 30 Students

At least 30 students and a parent were involved in a massive brawl at an Arizona high school this week that resulted in a lockdown and two arrests.

The situation unfolded when a parent was called to Tucson High School to pick up his two sons who were being sent home after being involved in a disturbance with another group of students on Monday (May 2), according to KOLD. School staff and security officers advised Willie Smith, 40, and his sons to leave using the back exits instead of the campus. Smith allegedly refused and walked through the courtyard.

"If it's going down, it's going down here," Smith said on campus on Tuesday (May 3), according to KOLD, citing the interim complaint. Smith was referring to his sons protecting themselves if they were provoked. While walking through the courtyard, Smith's sons and a group of other students exchanged words, causing a fight to break out. Smith followed his sons, already allegedly in the altercation, into the area.

Smith got into "mutual combat with a student," according to the interim complaint. The father and another student were throwing punches at one another and Smith allegedly pinned the student to the ground by his neck. The complaint said Smith admitted to fighting with the student and said he was assaulting his son.

Several videos of the fight — which apparently involved at least 30 people — were posted on social media, according to KOLD, but it's unclear who threw the first punch.

Tucson High School was placed on lockdown for a few hours following the fight on Tuesday. Campus returned to normal operations later that day. "Some safety restrictions, including continued School Safety and TPD presence, (will continue for) the remainder of the day and week," the Tucson Unified School District told KOLD.

Smith was arrested on a felony charge of disrupting an educational institute. A 15-year-old student was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct-fighting, according to KOLD.

You can watch videos of the brawl below: