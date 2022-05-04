Here Are The Top 10 Best High Schools In Arizona

High school is one of the most important times in a person's life. It's a time when teens explore interests, prepare for college or a future career, and build relationships that can last a life time. So, it's very important to find the perfect fit.

Stacker compiled a list of the state's best public high schools. The website states:

"For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students."

Here are the top ten public high schools in Arizona:

Phoenix Country Day School in Paradise Valley BASIS Oro Valley in Oro Valley BASIS Scottsdale in Scottsdale BASIS Tucson North in Tucson University High School in Tucson BASIS Phoenix in Phoenix BASIS Ahwatukee in Phoenix BASIS Chandler in Chandler BASIS Peoria in Peoria BROPHY College Preparatory High School in Phoenix

