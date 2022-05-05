Jack Harlow Speaks On New Album, Emotional Text From His Mom & More

"She was texting me last night like 'I feel like you're a balloon just floating away,'" Harlow recalled. "It f**ked me up a little bit. On some real s**t I had a talk with my mom last night that just kind of reset me, funny enough, coming into this morning because its just like I been on the move. I think that's what comes with.. anyone that's busy and away from their family, it comes with it but it's like this is the first time for me where its been go, go, go. So yeah I'm lookin forward to getting this album out and maximizing it but I moved back to Kentucky and I wanna be around -- I don't wanna spend my 20s across the world wearing my body out. I want to be with my family."



Their conversation continued when Harlow touched on other subjects like his Meta Gala appearance, how he got Danielle Fishel to star in his latest video clip and how he met DJ Drama, who signed him to Generation Now a few years back. Eventually, they spoke about his new album and its legendary features. They also touched on how the leak inspired him to changed his verse on "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake. He told Charlamagne that he wanted to add more bars after he heard Drake's verse.



"I wanted to add to it," he said "The moment he did it I was like.. because he went stupid. He went stupid."



"I feel like the leak did," he replied to Charlamagne, who asked if he felt that Drake did better on the song, "but I feel like that's one of my best verses. He went so crazy that I was like 'Yo I'm going to have to add bars or everybody is going to say he bodied me on my s**t.'"



Harlow also speaks about how he came up with the idea for "First Class", calls Lil Nas X a "legend," and revealed how he got Dua Lipa's blessing for his song named after her. Watch the entire interview up top.