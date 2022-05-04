Jack Harlow Confirms These 'Legends' Will Appear On His New Album

"ALBUM OF THE YEAR," he wrote.



Speaking of his Drake collaboration, Harlow finally opened up about the song leaking last month in a recent radio interview. The "Nail Tech" rapper said both he and Drake were sad that the song made its way to the Internet. He also revealed the advice Drizzy gave him afterwards.



“He kind of, you know, nudged me like, ‘Aye, don’t trip. This what was meant to happen,'" Harlow recalled. "I think his experience, he let me know like, ‘You think this is gonna affect your life? Like, it’s fine.’”



The tracklist for Come Home The Kids Miss You arrived shortly after he dropped the teaser for his upcoming music video. In the clip, we can see a crowded neighborhood street as the camera slowly zooms in on the apparent star of the visuals, Danielle Fishel aka "Topanga" from Boy Meets World. The video is expected to drop on the same day as his new album. Look out for Come Home The Kids Miss You on May 6.