Jeep Owner Sued After Mechanic Is Killed During Oil Change In Michigan

A man who dropped his Jeep off for an oil change at the Rochester Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership in Mount Clemens was not expecting to get sued, let alone learn that his vehicle was involved in killing a man.

According to FOX2, a 19-year-old mechanic went to perform an oil change when something went horribly wrong.

"He starts the car, removes his foot from the clutch, and you know what happens? The Jeep jumps and kills my client," attorney David Femminineo shared in regards to the late dealership employee.

The Jeep proceeded to hit 42-year-old mechanic, Jeffery Hawkins, killing him instantly. Hawkins was a respected, long time employee of the dealership. He had a family with two young children.

"He was an excellent man," Femminineo told FOX2. "The 2-year-old who was about one at the time of the accident, the time of the death, he'll never know his father."

The 19-year-old who started the car was not licensed to operate a stick shift vehicle, yet; the owner of the Jeep is the party being sued.

"When you hand your car over to anybody including the valet or the person at the service desk at your local dealership, you better be able to trust that person," Femminineo urged.

The Jeep owner's attorney has not spoken publicly regarding the progress of the litigation.