Kelly Clarkson Delivers Powerful Cover Of Harry Styles 'Falling'
By Yashira C.
May 5, 2022
Kelly Clarkson delivered a stunning performance of Harry Styles' heartwrenching ballad "Falling" in the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.
On Thursday (May 5) the talk show host took the Kellyoke stage and covered the fan-favorite song with a new twist. The "Since U Been Gone" singer and her band added a rock n' roll twist to the otherwise stripped-down piano ballad. Clarkson of course added her signature belt to the song's bridge, paired with all-encompassing electric guitars and drums. One fan commented, "Wow what an impressive high note, she didn't disappoint with this hit song."
Watch the performance below.
Just last month, Styles dropped his highly anticipated new single "As It Was" alongside its music video. The track is the lead single off his new album Harry's House set to release on May 20th. The new album will be the follow-up to 2019's critically acclaimed Fine Line, which won him a Grammy for pop solo performance. Today (May 5), Styles announced that he will host several residencies in North America in celebration of the upcoming album. The cities the shows will take place in include New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and Austin. Special guests include Blood Orange, Ben Harper, Madi Diaz, Gabriels, and Jessie Ware.