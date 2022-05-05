Kelly Clarkson Delivers Powerful Cover Of Harry Styles 'Falling'

Kelly Clarkson delivered a stunning performance of Harry Styles' heartwrenching ballad "Falling" in the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

On Thursday (May 5) the talk show host took the Kellyoke stage and covered the fan-favorite song with a new twist. The "Since U Been Gone" singer and her band added a rock n' roll twist to the otherwise stripped-down piano ballad. Clarkson of course added her signature belt to the song's bridge, paired with all-encompassing electric guitars and drums. One fan commented, "Wow what an impressive high note, she didn't disappoint with this hit song."

Watch the performance below.