Kim Kardashian Geeks Out After Being Gifted A Lock Of Marilyn Monroe's Hair

Kim Kardashian received a very special gift from the people over at Ripley's Believe It Or Not! The museum revealed during her Met Gala fitting for Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress, they surprised her with "an actual lock of Marilyn's iconic platinum hair."

Footage of the sweet moment was posted to the Ripley's Believe It Or Not Instagram account. "Okay this is either really cool or a little strange, but that's who you're doing business with, right?" said one of the museum's workers as Kim excitedly opens up a small silver box. Kim lets out a genuine gasp when she realizes what she's holding.