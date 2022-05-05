Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Cried After Travis Barker Engagement News

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement was a long time coming following their whirlwind romance, but apparently not everyone in the family was fully on board.

In the newest episode of The Kardashians, which aired Thursday (May 5), the Poosh founder told her children about the happy news over FaceTime before reports of their engagement could leak online. She got a shock during the first call, however, when she told her 9-year-old daughter Penelope, who apparently didn't take the news very well, Page Six reports.

"P, do you want to know what my surprise was? We got engaged," she excitedly told her middle child, who began to cry before ending the call.

Kardashians other children reacted quite differently. According to Entertainment Tonight, 7-year-old Reign seemed fine with the engagement, calling it "not exciting," while 12-year-old Mason didn't even answer the phone.

"Penelope took it hard," said Kardashian. "I think it's a big change for her. And even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn't know what that means, you know? Is that taking me away?"

Kardashian's sister Khloe Kardashian offered her own theory to the less-than-thrilled reactions to the happy news, telling her oldest sister that they may think they're losing their dad, Scott Disick, comparing it to how Kourtney and her siblings initially felt when mom Kris Jenner married Caitlyn Jenner after divorcing their father Robert Kardashian Sr.

"I don't think they think they're losing their mom," she said. "They think their dad is gone and you're replacing him. When you're a kid, you think you have to pick one. [Penelope's] reaction is understandable OK, but there's nothing wrong with Travis."