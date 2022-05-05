New Burger Joint Bringing 'Rock-N-Roll Vibes' To Arizona

By Ginny Reese

May 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A new burger joint will be coming to the Phoenix area soon, reported AZ Family. Sid's Garage, an Idaho-based eatery that is known for its high energy and "rock-n-roll vibes," will make its Arizona debut later this month. The grand opening for the new eatery will be held on May 15th.

The restaurant's motto is "leave boring at the door," and that surely shines through on the menu. The eatery serves up some massive, mouthwatering burgers, award-winning cocktails, and unique crafted shakes. Not feeling a burger? No problem! You can even order up some grilled salmon and Nashville hot chicken.

Check out the newest location of Sid's Garage just north of the Loop 101 and east of Tatum Blvd in the Desert Ridge Marketplace. It'll be next to Yard House and the AMC movie theaters.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Click here to learn more about Sid's Garage.

