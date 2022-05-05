New Burger Joint Bringing 'Rock-N-Roll Vibes' To Arizona

A new burger joint will be coming to the Phoenix area soon, reported AZ Family. Sid's Garage, an Idaho-based eatery that is known for its high energy and "rock-n-roll vibes," will make its Arizona debut later this month. The grand opening for the new eatery will be held on May 15th.

The restaurant's motto is "leave boring at the door," and that surely shines through on the menu. The eatery serves up some massive, mouthwatering burgers, award-winning cocktails, and unique crafted shakes. Not feeling a burger? No problem! You can even order up some grilled salmon and Nashville hot chicken.