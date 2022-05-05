Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Aren't Actually Engaged Despite Music Video Proposal

By Dani Medina

May 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky fans, calm down! The couple isn't actually engaged, despite a scene in the rapper's new music video that says otherwise.

A$AP Rocky released a music video for his new song, "D.M.B. (Dat$ Mah B----)" on Thursday (May 5). Toward the end of the video, the "Sundress" rapper flashes a golden grill that says "Marry me?" Rihanna responds by flashing her own grill that says "I do."

The video, shot before Rihanna was visibly pregnant, ends with an apparent marriage celebration for the happy couple, complete with falling rose pedals and red wedding attire.

This little skit was "just for fun," though, and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren't actually engaged, a source told TMZ following the music video's release.

Understandably, fans went absolutely gangbusters on social media at the thought of Rihanna being officially off the market. See some of the top tweets below:

You can watch A$AP Rocky's "D.M.B." music video below:

RihannaA$AP Rocky
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.