Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Aren't Actually Engaged Despite Music Video Proposal

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky fans, calm down! The couple isn't actually engaged, despite a scene in the rapper's new music video that says otherwise.

A$AP Rocky released a music video for his new song, "D.M.B. (Dat$ Mah B----)" on Thursday (May 5). Toward the end of the video, the "Sundress" rapper flashes a golden grill that says "Marry me?" Rihanna responds by flashing her own grill that says "I do."

The video, shot before Rihanna was visibly pregnant, ends with an apparent marriage celebration for the happy couple, complete with falling rose pedals and red wedding attire.

This little skit was "just for fun," though, and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren't actually engaged, a source told TMZ following the music video's release.

Understandably, fans went absolutely gangbusters on social media at the thought of Rihanna being officially off the market. See some of the top tweets below: