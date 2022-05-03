See Pregnant Rihanna Eternalized As Stunning Marble Statue At 2022 Met Gala
By Tony M. Centeno
May 3, 2022
Rihanna has become the most beloved attendee of the iconic Met Gala. After leaving the red carpet stunned year after year, the revered singer-entrepreneur was clearly missed at this year's festivities. Her absence inspired the event's organizers decided to ensure that her aura was seen and felt throughout the night.
Once the gala began on Monday night, May 2, The Met and Vogue magazine collaborated to immortalize Rihanna in Met Gala history with a lavish marble statue of the pregnant singer. The work of art was influenced by the statue of “Eirene aka The Personification of Peace" and Rihanna's recent Vogue cover.
shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one! pic.twitter.com/NawYMd0RpL— Rihanna (@rihanna) May 3, 2022
"Shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that?" Rihanna tweeted after the statue was revealed. "Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!"
Rihanna couldn't make it to the red carpet due to being in the third trimester of her pregnancy. In her Vogue feature, the "Love On The Brain" singer said that she aims to "redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women."
“My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”
Although it looks like she may be close to giving birth, the singer had been out-and-about in the days prior to the Met Gala. She was spotted stage-side while her baby daddy-to-be A$AP Rocky performed at the Smokers Club Festival in California over the weekend. Check out Vogue's explanation of their dedication to Rihanna below.