ASAP Rocky Teases New Music In Video Featuring Rihanna

In between all the paparazzi scenes, we can also see glimpses of their music video shoot in Harlem, New York, which happened last summer before the two confirmed they were a couple. The trailer arrived after Rocky posted a movie poster that reportedly advertises the rapper's upcoming EP A Ghetto Love Tale. Rocky and RiRi appear at the top of the poster along with two song titles, "Roll My Blunt" and "Dat$ Mah B***h." The post also features the building and fire escape the two were seen sitting on during the video shoot.



The EP would be Rocky's first fresh solo project he's released since Testing dropped in 2018. Since he released his third studio album, the rapper has served up singles like "Sundress" and "Babushka Boi" in 2019 along with a handful of collaborations with Tyler, The Creator, Blood Orange, slowthai, Nigo, $NOT and more. He also re-released his debut mixtape LIVE.LOVE.A$AP to various streaming services last year.



So far, it's not confirmed whether Rihanna will actually be on the song or not. If so, it would be her first formal feature since she appeared on PARTYNEXTDOOR's "BELIEVE IT" for his 2020 PARTYMOBILE album. Either way, she will definitely star in the music video.