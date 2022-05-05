This Is The Most Popular Tourist Attraction In Michigan

By Logan DeLoye

May 5, 2022

Detroit Michigan Downtown skyline Aerial Sunset
Photo: Getty Images

Of all the places that tourists love to visit Michigan for, there is one that stands out from the rest. For locals, it is an afternoon in the sun; but tourists travel far and wide to spend their entire vacation exploring this go-to spot.

According to a list compiled by the U.S. News & World Report, the most popular tourist attraction in all of Michigan is Mackinac Island. Mackinac Island is known for its famous fudge and Native American historical sites.

Here is what U.S. News & World Report said about Mackinac Island:

"Slip back into days gone by with a trip to quaint and historic Mackinac Island in Michigan. On this island, you'll find no cars or chain hotels – only charming inns, bed and breakfasts, and historic hotels. Known for its world-famous fudge, Mackinac Island is the perfect spot for a leisurely stroll, a carriage ride or a bike ride. Other fun family activities include a tour of the Colonial-era Fort Mackinac, horseback riding or fishing on the Great Lakes. When traversing the roadway around the island, look out for the informational panels of the Native American Cultural History Trail."

For more information on the nations most popular tourist attractions visit HERE.

