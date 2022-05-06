Dash Cam Footage Shows Possible Shocking Start To Arizona Apartment Fire
By Ginny Reese
May 6, 2022
An early morning fire at an apartment building in Phoenix is under investigation after authorities obtained security footage that shows what appears to be the start of the fire, reported ABC 15.
Fire crews were called to the apartment complex near 12th St. & Maryland Ave. sometime around 2:30 a.m. Everyone was able to exit safely without injury.
The flames spread from the apartment building to a nearby carport, setting many cars on fire and causing the roof to collapse.
Resident Travis Ferriera's truck was pointed toward the carport when the blaze began. His dash camera was rolling and shows what seems to be the start of the fire.
In the video, a woman can be seen unlocking a storage unit connected to the carport. The woman walks in with a flashlight and emerges seconds later. You can see the flames inside the storage unit as she walks away.
The dash cam footage was given to investigators. Check out the footage below:
NEW: A resident at the complex showed us video recorded from his truck’s dash cam. It appears to show a woman going into a storage unit, when she leaves there are flames inside. Moments later the car port catches fire. #ABC15 pic.twitter.com/JcvNRXtLOa— Jamie Warren (@JamieABC15) May 6, 2022
Firefighters are currently battling a 2nd Alarm Apartment Fire near 12th St & Maryland. The intersection will be closed for an unknown amount of time. pic.twitter.com/RIUignmSXX— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 6, 2022
Fire control has been achieved. There are no reported injuries and investigators are on the scene. A total of six people will be displaced. pic.twitter.com/E1sGwDQ8xo— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 6, 2022