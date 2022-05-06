Dash Cam Footage Shows Possible Shocking Start To Arizona Apartment Fire

An early morning fire at an apartment building in Phoenix is under investigation after authorities obtained security footage that shows what appears to be the start of the fire, reported ABC 15.

Fire crews were called to the apartment complex near 12th St. & Maryland Ave. sometime around 2:30 a.m. Everyone was able to exit safely without injury.

The flames spread from the apartment building to a nearby carport, setting many cars on fire and causing the roof to collapse.

Resident Travis Ferriera's truck was pointed toward the carport when the blaze began. His dash camera was rolling and shows what seems to be the start of the fire.

In the video, a woman can be seen unlocking a storage unit connected to the carport. The woman walks in with a flashlight and emerges seconds later. You can see the flames inside the storage unit as she walks away.

The dash cam footage was given to investigators. Check out the footage below: