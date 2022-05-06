May 5 Is Officially Mary J. Blige Day In Atlanta

Thursday night at the "Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit" reception, the city of Atlanta honored "Queen of Soul," Mary J. Blige, with her own day. May 5 is now officially Mary J. Blige Day in Atlanta.

Blige along with Pepsi and Live Nation Urban, are bringing the "Strength of A Woman Festival and Summit" to Atlanta from May 6 to May 8. This festival honors women through community and entertainment, and arrives just in time for Mother's Day.

Live Nation described the event:

"Mary J. Blige and Pepsi proudly announce the inaugural “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit” in partnership with Live Nation Urban. The festival will take place in the vibrant city of Atlanta, GA with three days devoted to music, comedy, and community building between May 6-8th, 2022."

Blige uses her platform to help women find their voice and gather strength. This theme will be reflected throughout the festival.

“The idea for the festival came to us after early listening sessions of my latest album with my family and friends and women in the industry. Each time, the people in the room would share a story, oftentimes of heartbreak or pain, but they always ended with joy and love and how their girlfriends or mom or sister helped them find their voice and strength. We felt like after two years of being inside and having to endure so much, that this was the type of experience that people, especially women, deserved,” Blige shared with Live Nation.

Locals and visitors have the opportunity to join in on the festivities all weekend long.