Missouri Landscaper Covered In Strange Skin Lesions After Trimming Tree

A 53-year-old Missouri landscaper trimmed a tree covered in fungi and began to notice a rash spreading throughout his lower back and buttock. When the rash remained after four months; he went to the dermatologist to get the itchy red bumps examined. What doctors found was common, but the landscaper's symptoms were rare.

According to Newsweek, doctors were able to identify this growth as Blastomyces dermatitidis. This can be simply defined as budding fungal lesions that spread throughout the skin. Typically, when people get this skin disorder they experience a fever and breathing issues, but the landscaper only had a rash.

"Our patient visited the dermatologist and we diagnosed him quickly. The fact that his lungs and other organs were disease free helped our chances of treating him successfully. The treatment was with systemic anti-fungal therapy with full recovery after six months," Dr. Albert Alhatem shared with Newsweek.

Though the landscaper was able to be cured, the CDC warns everyone, especially those with compromised immune systems, to steer clear of decomposing matter in wooded areas of the Midwest and the South.

"The general public, especially people who work in landscaping, should be aware of this fungal infection, wear protective clothing or equipment, and visit their doctors early if they notice skin lesions."