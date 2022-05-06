Simple Plan Get Back To Their Roots On 'Harder Than It Looks'

It's been a long six years for fans, but Simple Plan's new album Harder Than It Looks is officially out. Since announcing the new project in March, the pop punk icons have shared a handful of singles to give fans a taste of what to expect from the record, which sees the band get back to its roots.

“We poured our hearts and souls into these new songs and we’re so proud of this record," the band said in a statement. "More than 20 years into our career, we love being in this band more than ever and still have the same passion for playing music and writing songs together that we’ve had since day one."

"We made a classic, quintessential Simple Plan record that our fans will absolutely love and it was amazing to go back to our roots and unapologetically embrace what has made this band special to so many people," they added, "fun, catchy, honest and emotional songs that will make you feel less alone, put a smile on your face and give you hope.”

Speaking of hope, before the album's release, Simple Plan helped raise money for Ukraine with their video "Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare's Over)."