This Is Arizona's Signature Breakfast Food

By Ginny Reese

May 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, Americans just have a strong love for breakfast foods. In fact, Marie Haaland of the New York Post even says that a large portion of Americans have admitted to regularly eating breakfast for dinner.

Did you know that each state has a signature breakfast food? Stacker compiled a list of each state's signature breakfast food. The website states, "Whether it's traditional kolache from the Czech Republic in Nebraska, an Americanized breakfast burrito in New Mexico, or a sugary cinnamon donut anywhere in New England, Americans are passionate and proud about what is served each morning."

According to the study, Arizona's signature breakfast food is the breakfast burrito. Stacker explains:

"If Arizona does one thing well, it's Mexican-style breakfasts, particularly the breakfast burrito. It's really a northern Mexico dish, says Jeffrey Pilcher in an interview with FiveThirtyEight, hailing from states like Sonora, which just so happens to share a border with Arizona. In fact, Arizona was originally part of Mexico, along with California, New Mexico, and Texas."

Click here to see the full list of each state's signature breakfast food.

