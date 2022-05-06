Walmart To Remodel Dozens Of Texas Stores This Year. Is Yours On The List?

Over 100 Walmart locations in Texas have been selected to be remodeled this year. Nearly half of them are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The company announced the following changes to its stores, according to a news release:

Upgraded pick up and delivery areas, options

New paint, new signs, new light fixtures

Remodeled bathrooms and mother's rooms

Newly designed vision centers

More self-checkout lanes

Addition of Walmart Pay

Expanded seasonal merchandise section

Designated checkout for cosmetic department

As of Thursday (May 5), Walmart has only published a list of the Dallas-Fort Worth area Walmart locations that are being remodeled. More information about Walmart's remodeling program will be released in the coming weeks, according to a spokesperson.

Take a look at the 47 Dallas-Fort Worth area locations slated for a remodel below: