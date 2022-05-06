Walmart To Remodel Dozens Of Texas Stores This Year. Is Yours On The List?

By Dani Medina

May 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Over 100 Walmart locations in Texas have been selected to be remodeled this year. Nearly half of them are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The company announced the following changes to its stores, according to a news release:

  • Upgraded pick up and delivery areas, options
  • New paint, new signs, new light fixtures
  • Remodeled bathrooms and mother's rooms
  • Newly designed vision centers
  • More self-checkout lanes
  • Addition of Walmart Pay
  • Expanded seasonal merchandise section
  • Designated checkout for cosmetic department

As of Thursday (May 5), Walmart has only published a list of the Dallas-Fort Worth area Walmart locations that are being remodeled. More information about Walmart's remodeling program will be released in the coming weeks, according to a spokesperson.

Take a look at the 47 Dallas-Fort Worth area locations slated for a remodel below:

  • 717 W. Berry St, Fort Worth, Texas 76110
  • 6604 BLVD. 26, Richland Hills, Texas 76118
  • 3060 Justin Rd., Highland Village, Texas 75077
  • 200 US Highway 80 E., Mesquite, Texas 75149
  • 8520 N. Beach St., Fort Worth, Texas 76244
  • 3513 E. Park Blvd., Plano, Texas 75074
  • 2225 W. Interstate 20, Grand Prairie, Texas 75052
  • 12220 FM 423, Frisco, Texas 75033
  • 802 E. US Highway 80, Forney, Texas 75126
  • 220 N. Highway 175, Seagoville, Texas 75159
  • 13100 Josey Ln., Farmers Branch, Texas 75234
  • 3312 Preston Rd., Plano, Texas 75093
  • 2610 W. Pioneer Pkwy., Pantego, Texas 76013
  • 8555 Preston Rd., Frisco, Texas 75034
  • 18121 Marsh Ln., Dallas, Texas 75287
  • 4904 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, Texas 76034
  • 8401 Anderson Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas 76120
  • 2041 N. Redbud Blvd., McKinney, Texas 75069
  • 401 E. US Highway 82, Sherman, Texas 75092
  • 12300 Lake June Rd. Balch Springs, Texas 75180
  • 16066 State Highway 121, Frisco, Texas 75035
  • 820 E. Beltline Rd., Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
  • 2501 Lakeview Pkwy., Rowlett, Texas 75088
  • 150 N. Interstate 35 E., Lancaster, Texas 75146
  • 7451 McCart Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76133
  • 15220 Montfort Rd., Dallas, Texas 75248
  • 2305 N. Central Expy., Dallas, Texas 75204
  • 1221 FM 1187, Crowley, Texas 76036
  • 2050 N. Highway 78, Wylie, Texas 75098
  • 7075 W. Wheatland Rd., Dallas, Texas 75249
  • 3930 Teasley Ln., Denton, Texas 76210
  • 7401 Samuell Blvd., Dallas, Texas 75228
  • 5401 Park Springs Blvd., Arlington, Texas 76017
  • 1501 Buckingham Rd., Richardson, Texas 75081
  • 5976 Old Jacksonville Hwy., Tyler, Texas 75703
  • 7401 Park Vista Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas 76137
  • 2401 Avondale Haslet Rd., Fort Worth, Texas 76052
  • 1700 Dallas Pkwy., Plano, Texas 75093
  • 6185 Retail Rd., Dallas, Texas 75231
  • 2121 Collins St., Arlington, Texas 76011
  • 4536 Heritage Trace Pkwy., Fort Worth, Texas 76244
  • 5001 McKinney Ranch Pkwy., McKinney, Texas 75070
  • 4101 Highway 121, Bedford, Texas 76021
  • 3100 Custer Rd., Plano, Texas 75075
  • 6000 Coit Rd., Plano, Texas 75023
  • 1521 N. Cockerhill Rd., Dallas, Texas 75211
  • 5302 N. Garland Ave., Garland, Texas 75040
