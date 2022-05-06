Walmart To Remodel Dozens Of Texas Stores This Year. Is Yours On The List?
By Dani Medina
May 6, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Over 100 Walmart locations in Texas have been selected to be remodeled this year. Nearly half of them are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The company announced the following changes to its stores, according to a news release:
- Upgraded pick up and delivery areas, options
- New paint, new signs, new light fixtures
- Remodeled bathrooms and mother's rooms
- Newly designed vision centers
- More self-checkout lanes
- Addition of Walmart Pay
- Expanded seasonal merchandise section
- Designated checkout for cosmetic department
As of Thursday (May 5), Walmart has only published a list of the Dallas-Fort Worth area Walmart locations that are being remodeled. More information about Walmart's remodeling program will be released in the coming weeks, according to a spokesperson.
Take a look at the 47 Dallas-Fort Worth area locations slated for a remodel below:
- 717 W. Berry St, Fort Worth, Texas 76110
- 6604 BLVD. 26, Richland Hills, Texas 76118
- 3060 Justin Rd., Highland Village, Texas 75077
- 200 US Highway 80 E., Mesquite, Texas 75149
- 8520 N. Beach St., Fort Worth, Texas 76244
- 3513 E. Park Blvd., Plano, Texas 75074
- 2225 W. Interstate 20, Grand Prairie, Texas 75052
- 12220 FM 423, Frisco, Texas 75033
- 802 E. US Highway 80, Forney, Texas 75126
- 220 N. Highway 175, Seagoville, Texas 75159
- 13100 Josey Ln., Farmers Branch, Texas 75234
- 3312 Preston Rd., Plano, Texas 75093
- 2610 W. Pioneer Pkwy., Pantego, Texas 76013
- 8555 Preston Rd., Frisco, Texas 75034
- 18121 Marsh Ln., Dallas, Texas 75287
- 4904 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, Texas 76034
- 8401 Anderson Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas 76120
- 2041 N. Redbud Blvd., McKinney, Texas 75069
- 401 E. US Highway 82, Sherman, Texas 75092
- 12300 Lake June Rd. Balch Springs, Texas 75180
- 16066 State Highway 121, Frisco, Texas 75035
- 820 E. Beltline Rd., Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
- 2501 Lakeview Pkwy., Rowlett, Texas 75088
- 150 N. Interstate 35 E., Lancaster, Texas 75146
- 7451 McCart Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76133
- 15220 Montfort Rd., Dallas, Texas 75248
- 2305 N. Central Expy., Dallas, Texas 75204
- 1221 FM 1187, Crowley, Texas 76036
- 2050 N. Highway 78, Wylie, Texas 75098
- 7075 W. Wheatland Rd., Dallas, Texas 75249
- 3930 Teasley Ln., Denton, Texas 76210
- 7401 Samuell Blvd., Dallas, Texas 75228
- 5401 Park Springs Blvd., Arlington, Texas 76017
- 1501 Buckingham Rd., Richardson, Texas 75081
- 5976 Old Jacksonville Hwy., Tyler, Texas 75703
- 7401 Park Vista Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas 76137
- 2401 Avondale Haslet Rd., Fort Worth, Texas 76052
- 1700 Dallas Pkwy., Plano, Texas 75093
- 6185 Retail Rd., Dallas, Texas 75231
- 2121 Collins St., Arlington, Texas 76011
- 4536 Heritage Trace Pkwy., Fort Worth, Texas 76244
- 5001 McKinney Ranch Pkwy., McKinney, Texas 75070
- 4101 Highway 121, Bedford, Texas 76021
- 3100 Custer Rd., Plano, Texas 75075
- 6000 Coit Rd., Plano, Texas 75023
- 1521 N. Cockerhill Rd., Dallas, Texas 75211
- 5302 N. Garland Ave., Garland, Texas 75040