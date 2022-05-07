Jeff Ament Suggests A New Way For Pearl Jam To Make Records

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament recently visited The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he chatted about everything from the NBA playoffs to scoring Under the Banner of Heaven. He also gave an interesting suggestion on how he'd like his band to make albums in the future.

The two were discussing people's short attention spans in the digital age, and Ament said he and his bandmates had recently talked about how in the '60s and '70s, it wasn't uncommon for LPs to feature seven or eight tracks and run for 30 minutes or less. “I think when CDs came out and the price jumped, I remember as an artist, you felt like, you were charging people 12 bucks for this thing, you’ve gotta give them 14 songs,” he said. “You felt guilty. And then it just got out of whack. Most records were 50, 60 minutes long. I feel like now it’s time to go back the other way. Let’s go back and make six and seven-song records, and then the attention deficit thing can handle that part of it. And then maybe you make more records. I would love to do that. I would love to make a record a year or something.”

Listen to the full podcast below.