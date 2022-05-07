Sophie Turner spilled all the details on her first date with Joe Jonas on Friday's (May 6) episode of The Tonight Show.

Fallon asked Turner when she first realized she would marry the Jonas brother, to which she responded, “I mean, the first night I met him.” She recalled weeping on that same night, prefacing that it "may have been the alcohol." "I remember him leaving and I wept to my brother. I was like, 'I love this man so much.' And I knew. And that was it." When asked if Joe went to her apartment for the date, she replied, “He didn’t come over, no, I’m not that forward. We went out and we hung out at a bar with, like, all my friends, and all his friends, and then they all came back to my apartment and we had drinks after.”

She continued, “So on this first date, he was like, ‘Oh, do you ever get told you look like, you know, a young celebrity?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, sometimes. But why do you ask?’ And he was like, ‘Well, I get… I get young George Clooney all the time.’ And then I told him, ‘Well, I get young Boy George all the time,’” she joked. Turner is currently pregnant with their second child.

Watch the full interview below.