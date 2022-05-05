Sophie Turner Wanted Cardi B In Her Wedding To Joe Jonas

After three years, Sophie Turner is opening up about her wedding to Joe Jonas. The Game of Thrones actor and middle Jonas Brother famously married in a May 2019 Las Vegas wedding just hours after attending the Billboard Music Awards. Now, Turner has revealed who she really wanted to take part in her surprise wedding.

"I was gunning for Cardi B to walk me down the aisle," she said in a recent interview with Elle. The rapper was also at the Billboard Music Awards that year so it wasn't a completely random request. Turner also revealed that the couple, "went around inviting random people we’d met at the awards and were like, ‘You can come, you can come...’ It was so wild. So fun. So awesome!” The couple went on to have another, more elaborate ceremony in Paris later that year.

Since their surprise wedding, Turner the Jonas have had one daughter together, Willa, who was born in 2020. And they're expanding their family as Turner recently confirmed that she's pregnant with her second child. “It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” she said. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Just days before the intimate Elle interview, she showed off her baby bump at the 2022 Met Gala, where Cardi B was also in attendance.