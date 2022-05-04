Sophie Turner Gives Rare Insight Into Second Pregnancy

Sophie Turner gave a rare insight into her private life as she and husband Joe Jonas prepare for the birth of their second child.

In an interview with Elle UK published on Tuesday (May 3), the Game of Thrones star opened up about her soon-to-be new bundle of joy and expanding their family.

"It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation," she said. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Turner and Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, in July 2020. Like many toddlers, the nearly 2-year-old seems confused about Turner's growing baby bump, per Page Six.

"I'll point to my stomach and say, 'What's in there?' And she'll go, 'Baby,' but then she points to her own stomach and says, 'Baby,' and then she'll point to her dad's tummy and say, 'Baby,'" she said, adding, "So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that's the name for it, but she is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea. She wants Mummy all of the time — she's claiming her territory."

The couple recently celebrated the third anniversary of their first wedding. On Sunday (May 1), Jonas shared a hilarious video letting fans see how they planned to "party" for their anniversary. The pair originally tied the knot in an impromptu ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards before holding a more formal ceremony in France a month later.

Perhaps they didn't party too hard because they next night they stepped out on the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. Turner looked stunning in a studded long-sleeved black Louis Vuitton gown with long crimped hair while Jonas was dapper in a white Louis Vuitton tux jacket with lace details on the tails.