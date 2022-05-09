Gilbert Couple Finally Claims $473 Million Powerball Winnings

A married couple from Gilbert, who wishes to remain anonymous, finally came forward to claim the $473 million jackpot winnings, reported 12 News. The couple claimed the money on Friday, April 29th.

The ticket was sold for Wednesday's $473.1 million Powerball lottery jackpot. The winning numbers for the big win were: 11, 36, 61, 62, and 68. The Powerball was 4 and the Power Play multiplier was 2x.

According to officials, the couple took a cash lump sum payment which equated to about $283.3 million.

Gregg Edgar, Arizona Lottery executive director, said:

"The Arizona Lottery is all about making dreams come true and doing good in our community. As the Powerball rolled over the past few weeks, we saw many winners from all over the state. We are thrilled for this winning couple who came forward to claim this historic jackpot, and we are even happier about how this big win will impact Arizona."

Officials say that the store where the ticket was purchased, QuikTrip, received a $50,000 bonus from the Arizona Lottery.