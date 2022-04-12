Jennifer Garner Reacts To Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Engagement
By Sarah Tate
April 12, 2022
After news broke that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are once again engaged, many curious fans looked to their former flames to see how they would react. Alex Rodriguez, who was engaged to Lopez for two years before they parted ways in 2021, subtly responded to the news, and now Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner has reacted to the engagement.
A source told E! News that Garner wasn't blindsided by the proposal and that Affleck reached out to her and let her know, along with their three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.
"Ben told Jen and the kids, so they knew about it," the source said, adding that, "Jen is happy for Ben. And knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways."
The "Marry You" singer and the Hollywood actor were one of the biggest couples in the world during the early 2000s, which coined their iconic couple name "Bennifer," getting engaged before ultimately splitting up in 2004. Following Lopez' split from Rodriguez early last year, the former couple reunited and rekindled their relationship and have been going strong ever since.
On Friday (April 8), Lopez used her "On The JLo" newsletter to announce that they are engaged once again, which was confirmed by People. Days before she confirmed their engagement, Lopez was spotted wearing what looked to be a large diamond ring, and photos captured by TMZ showed that the singer rotated it inwards to try and hide it. In her newsletter, however, she proudly showed off the huge, green diamond ring.