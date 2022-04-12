Jennifer Garner Reacts To Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Engagement

After news broke that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are once again engaged, many curious fans looked to their former flames to see how they would react. Alex Rodriguez, who was engaged to Lopez for two years before they parted ways in 2021, subtly responded to the news, and now Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner has reacted to the engagement.

A source told E! News that Garner wasn't blindsided by the proposal and that Affleck reached out to her and let her know, along with their three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

"Ben told Jen and the kids, so they knew about it," the source said, adding that, "Jen is happy for Ben. And knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways."