Kanye West Defends His 'Art' Amid Backlash To Controversial 'Eazy' Video
By Sarah Tate
March 7, 2022
Kanye West finally responded to the backlash surrounding his latest controversial music video that sees the rapperw kidnap and bury Pete Davidson alive.
Last week, West, who legally changed his name to Ye, shared a new music video for "Eazy," his collaboration with The Game. Nearly as soon as he dropped the video, it began sparking backlash for the apparent attacks against ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend.
On Sunday (March 6), Ye took to Instagram to defend his "art," saying that it is like his therapy and isn't a "proxy" for actual harm.
"Art is therapy just like this view," Ye wrote, sharing a still from the video that sees a chapel on fire. "art is protected as freedom of speech... art inspires and simplifies the world... Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended."
The "Eazy" video dropped Wednesday (March 2) shortly after a judge granted Kardashian's request to be declared legally single. Prior to Ye's post on Sunday, Kardashian had her own thoughts about the video and one source told People that she was "furious."
"She think it's way too violent and is upset," the source said. "She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this and wants it to stop."
Ye and The Game's "Eazy" video can be seen below.