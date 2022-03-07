Kanye West Defends His 'Art' Amid Backlash To Controversial 'Eazy' Video

Kanye West finally responded to the backlash surrounding his latest controversial music video that sees the rapperw kidnap and bury Pete Davidson alive.

Last week, West, who legally changed his name to Ye, shared a new music video for "Eazy," his collaboration with The Game. Nearly as soon as he dropped the video, it began sparking backlash for the apparent attacks against ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend.

On Sunday (March 6), Ye took to Instagram to defend his "art," saying that it is like his therapy and isn't a "proxy" for actual harm.

"Art is therapy just like this view," Ye wrote, sharing a still from the video that sees a chapel on fire. "art is protected as freedom of speech... art inspires and simplifies the world... Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended."